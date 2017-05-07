Recevez gratuitement la lettre d'information générale de Presse Océan.
Loire-Atlantique Les premiers résultats par commune sur le département

07.05.2017
Vue generale. Pointe ouest. Nantes (Loire-Atlantique)

VALERY JONCHERAY-SAMOA

Abbaretz

Abstentions 20,95
E. Macron 67,49 
M. Le Pen 32,51

Blain

Abstentions 22,82 
E. Macron 70,18
M. Le Pen 29,82

Bonnoeuvre

Abstentions 21,06
E. Macron 62,06
M. Le Pen 37,94

Conquereuil

Abstentions 14,92 
E. Macron 56,77
M. Le Pen 43,23

Fercé

Abstentions 17,91
E. Macron 64,71
M. Le Pen 35,29

Grand-Auverné

Abstentions 16,87
E. Macron 66,35
M. Le Pen 33,65

Juigné-les-Moutiers

Abstentions 16,18  
M. Le Pen 57,44
E. Macron 42,56

La Boissière-du-Doré

Abstentions 15,84
E. Macron 60,53
M. Le Pen 39,47

La Chapelle-Glain

Abstentions 25,77
E. Macron 65,87
M. Le Pen 34,13

La Grigonnais

Abstentions 17,73
E. Macron 569 70,95
M. Le Pen 233 29,05

La Meilleraye-de-Bretagne

Abstentions 20,36
E. Macron 65,46
M. Le Pen 34,54

Lavau-sur-Loire

votants 85,77
E. Macron 312 78,59
M. Le Pen 85 21,41

Le Pin

Abstentions 21,82
E. Macron 229 63,79
M. Le Pen 130 36,21

Louisfert

Abstentions 14,84
E. Macron 61,84
M. Le Pen 38,16

Maumusson

Abstentions 20,11

E. Macron 69,02
M. Le Pen 30,98

Moisdon-la-Rivière

Abstentions 18,66
E. Macron 73,56
M. Le Pen 26,44

Montrelais

Abstentions 19,51
 E. Macron 64,64
M. Le Pen 35,36

Mouais

Abstentions 26,02
E. Macron 59,43
M. Le Pen 40,57

Mouzeil

Abstentions 19,46
E. Macron 63,61
M. Le Pen 36,39

Noyal-sur-Brutz

Abstentions 17,35
E. Macron 61,56
M. Le Pen 38,44

Nozay

Abstentions 17,48 votants  
E. Macron 72,35
M. Le Pen 27,65

Petit-Auverné

Abstentions 21,34
E. Macron 63,48
M. Le Pen 36,52

Pierric

Abstentions 22,64  
E. Macron 55,56
M. Le Pen 44,44

Pornichet

Abstentions 21,26
E. Macron 78,37
M. Le Pen 21,63

Pouillé-les-Côteaux

Abstentions 19,13
E. Macron 58,94
M. Le Pen 41,06

Quilly

Abstentions 19,94
E. Macron 61,10
M. Le Pen 38,90

Rouans

Abstentions 21,36
E. Macron 67,04
M. Le Pen 32,96

Soulvache

Abstentions 24,72  
E. Macron 51,52
M. Le Pen 48,48

St-Étienne-de-Mer-Morte

Abstentions 20,95
E. Macron 491 61,53
M. Le Pen 307 38,47

St-Julien-de-Vouvantes

Abstentions 19,16
E. Macron 53,28
M. Le Pen 214 46,72

St-Mars-de-Coutais

Abstentions 20,27
E. Macron 70,81
M. Le Pen 29,19

St-Sulpice-des-Landes

Abstentions 18,34
E. Macron 58,51
M. Le Pen 41,49

St-Vincent-des-Landes

Abstentions 20,98
E. Macron 64,14
M. Le Pen 35,86

Touvois

Abstentions 19,11
E. Macron 63,94
M. Le Pen 287 36,06

Villepot

Abstentions 20,61
E. Macron 62,78
M. Le Pen 37,22

Vritz

Abstentions 23,13
E. Macron 58,11
M. Le Pen 41,89

Réactions. Malgré la défaite, les militants du FN veulent rester positifs
Présidentielle. M.Annereau, LR soutenant Macron : « Président qui rassemble »
Présidentielle. Karine Daniel, députée PS : "Vaincre le chômage"
Législatives. Un appel au rassemblement de la gauche et des écologistes

 

