Loire-Atlantique Les premiers résultats par commune sur le département
Abbaretz
Abstentions 20,95
E. Macron 67,49
M. Le Pen 32,51
Blain
Abstentions 22,82
E. Macron 70,18
M. Le Pen 29,82
Bonnoeuvre
Abstentions 21,06
E. Macron 62,06
M. Le Pen 37,94
Conquereuil
Abstentions 14,92
E. Macron 56,77
M. Le Pen 43,23
Fercé
Abstentions 17,91
E. Macron 64,71
M. Le Pen 35,29
Grand-Auverné
Abstentions 16,87
E. Macron 66,35
M. Le Pen 33,65
Juigné-les-Moutiers
Abstentions 16,18
M. Le Pen 57,44
E. Macron 42,56
La Boissière-du-Doré
Abstentions 15,84
E. Macron 60,53
M. Le Pen 39,47
La Chapelle-Glain
Abstentions 25,77
E. Macron 65,87
M. Le Pen 34,13
La Grigonnais
Abstentions 17,73
E. Macron 569 70,95
M. Le Pen 233 29,05
La Meilleraye-de-Bretagne
Abstentions 20,36
E. Macron 65,46
M. Le Pen 34,54
Lavau-sur-Loire
votants 85,77
E. Macron 312 78,59
M. Le Pen 85 21,41
Le Pin
Abstentions 21,82
E. Macron 229 63,79
M. Le Pen 130 36,21
Louisfert
Abstentions 14,84
E. Macron 61,84
M. Le Pen 38,16
Maumusson
Abstentions 20,11
E. Macron 69,02
M. Le Pen 30,98
Moisdon-la-Rivière
Abstentions 18,66
E. Macron 73,56
M. Le Pen 26,44
Montrelais
Abstentions 19,51
E. Macron 64,64
M. Le Pen 35,36
Mouais
Abstentions 26,02
E. Macron 59,43
M. Le Pen 40,57
Mouzeil
Abstentions 19,46
E. Macron 63,61
M. Le Pen 36,39
Noyal-sur-Brutz
Abstentions 17,35
E. Macron 61,56
M. Le Pen 38,44
Nozay
Abstentions 17,48 votants
E. Macron 72,35
M. Le Pen 27,65
Petit-Auverné
Abstentions 21,34
E. Macron 63,48
M. Le Pen 36,52
Pierric
Abstentions 22,64
E. Macron 55,56
M. Le Pen 44,44
Pornichet
Abstentions 21,26
E. Macron 78,37
M. Le Pen 21,63
Pouillé-les-Côteaux
Abstentions 19,13
E. Macron 58,94
M. Le Pen 41,06
Quilly
Abstentions 19,94
E. Macron 61,10
M. Le Pen 38,90
Rouans
Abstentions 21,36
E. Macron 67,04
M. Le Pen 32,96
Soulvache
Abstentions 24,72
E. Macron 51,52
M. Le Pen 48,48
St-Étienne-de-Mer-Morte
Abstentions 20,95
E. Macron 491 61,53
M. Le Pen 307 38,47
St-Julien-de-Vouvantes
Abstentions 19,16
E. Macron 53,28
M. Le Pen 214 46,72
St-Mars-de-Coutais
Abstentions 20,27
E. Macron 70,81
M. Le Pen 29,19
St-Sulpice-des-Landes
Abstentions 18,34
E. Macron 58,51
M. Le Pen 41,49
St-Vincent-des-Landes
Abstentions 20,98
E. Macron 64,14
M. Le Pen 35,86
Touvois
Abstentions 19,11
E. Macron 63,94
M. Le Pen 287 36,06
Villepot
Abstentions 20,61
E. Macron 62,78
M. Le Pen 37,22
Vritz
Abstentions 23,13
E. Macron 58,11
M. Le Pen 41,89