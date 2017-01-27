Recevez gratuitement la lettre d'information générale de Presse Océan.
Nantes Il passe sous un camion bd Vincent-Gâche : un cycliste grièvement blessé

27.01.2017
Le cycliste est grièvement blessé : il a eu le pied sectionné dans l'accident.

Le cycliste est grièvement blessé : il a eu le pied sectionné dans l'accident.

L'accident s'est produit peu avant 11 h ce vendredi matin à Nantes, à l'angle du boulevard Vincent-Gâche et du bd Gustave-Roch. Un cycliste a été renversé avant de passer sous un camion. Grièvement blessé, il a été transporté en urgence au CHU avec le pied sectionné. Les circonstances de cet accident restent à déterminer.

