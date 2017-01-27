Nantes Il passe sous un camion bd Vincent-Gâche : un cycliste grièvement blessé
L'accident s'est produit peu avant 11 h ce vendredi matin à Nantes, à l'angle du boulevard Vincent-Gâche et du bd Gustave-Roch. Un cycliste a été renversé avant de passer sous un camion. Grièvement blessé, il a été transporté en urgence au CHU avec le pied sectionné. Les circonstances de cet accident restent à déterminer.
Plus d'informations dans Presse Océan du samedi 28 janvier.
[#Circulation] accident entre 1 cycliste et 1 camion bd martyrs nantais à #Nantes face arrêt Vincent gâche -intervention secours en cours- pic.twitter.com/R9Gx42uU5W
— Police Nationale 44 (@PoliceNat44) January 27, 2017