Primaire à gauche Les principaux résultats en Loire-Atlantique

0 29.01.2017 20:49

A 20 h 30, la participation au second tour de la primaire de la gauche est de 1 101 180 votants sur 4 322 bureaux de vote (soit 60 % des bureaux de vote). "La participation est donc en forte hausse" a déclaré. Benoit Hamon récolte 58,65 % et Manuel Valls 41,35 % (résultats partiels)

Voici les principaux résultats en Loire-Atlantique :

[Résultats partiels 21 h 30] Benoit Hamon 62,61 % (22 858 voix) - Manuel Valls 37,39% (13 651 voix)

Ancenis

650 votants
Benoît Hamon : 397 voix / 61,84%
Manuel Valls : 245 voix / 38,16% 

Blain

618 votants
Benoît Hamon : 413 voix / 67,82%
Manuel Valls : 196 voix / 32,18 %

Carquefou

877 votants
Benoît Hamon : 482 voix / 56,37 %
Manuel Valls : 373 voix / 43,63 %

Châteaubriant

716 votants
Benoît Hamon : 403 voix / 56,76 %
Manuel Valls : 307 voix / 43,24 %

Clisson

799 votants
Benoît Hamon : 538 voix / 67,93 %
Manuel Valls : 254 voix / 32,07 % 

Couëron

1 045 votants
Benoît Hamon : 652 voix / 63,24 %
Manuel Valls : 379 voix / 36,76 %
  

Saint-Herblain :

2 624 votants
8,6 % de participation, en hausse de 20,5 % par rapport au premier tour
Benoît Hamon : 1 615 voix / 63 %
Manuel Valls : 953 voix / 37 %

Saint-Sébastien-sur-Loire :

1 708 votants
Benoît Hamon : 1 042 votants / 61,80 %
Manuel Valls : 644 votants / 38,20 %

Vertou

1 275 votants
Benoît Hamon : 765 voix / 60,71 %
Manuel Valls : 495 voix / 39,29 %
  

Comment l'Ouest a voté au second tour de la primaire à gauche :


