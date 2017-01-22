Primaires de la gauche Benoît Hamon en tête dans le 44 (résultats partiels)
Selon des résultats partiels (6392 votants), à 20h20, en Loire-Atlantique, Benoît Hamon (PS) arriverait pour l'instant en tête des primaires de la gauche avec 39,87%, suivi de Manuel Valls (PS), avec 28,18%, puis Arnaud Montebourg (PS), 16,03%, François de Rugy (parti écologiste), 7,31%, Vincent Peillon (PS), 6,20%, Silvia Pinel (PRG) 1,38% et Jean-Luc Bennahmias, 1,02%.
Carquefou
Inscrits 739 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 739 100,0
Blancs 13 1,76
Nuls 6 0,81
Exprimés 720 97,43
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 260 36,11
Manuel Valls(PS) 220 30,56
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 113 15,69
François de Rugy(ECO) 56 7,78
Vincent Peillon(PS) 53 7,36
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 10 1,39
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 8 1,11
Casson
Inscrits 203 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 203 100,0
Blancs 1 0,49
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 202 99,51
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 101 50,00
Manuel Valls(PS) 43 21,29
François de Rugy(ECO) 24 11,88
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 19 9,41
Vincent Peillon(PS) 12 5,94
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 2 0,99
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 1 0,50
Châteaubriant ( Partiels )
Inscrits 251 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 251 100,0
Blancs 4 1,59
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 247 98,41
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 105 42,51
Manuel Valls(PS) 87 35,22
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 32 12,96
Vincent Peillon(PS) 11 4,45
François de Rugy(ECO) 9 3,64
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 1,21
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00
Clisson
Inscrits 638 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 638 100,0
Blancs 7 1,10
Nuls 4 0,63
Exprimés 627 98,28
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 286 45,61
Manuel Valls(PS) 159 25,36
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 68 10,85
François de Rugy(ECO) 54 8,61
Vincent Peillon(PS) 47 7,50
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 8 1,28
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 5 0,80
Derval
Inscrits 128 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 128 100,0
Blancs 3 2,34
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 125 97,66
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 55 44,00
Manuel Valls(PS) 38 30,40
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 15 12,00
François de Rugy(ECO) 9 7,20
Vincent Peillon(PS) 5 4,00
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 3 2,40
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 0 0,00
Guémené-Penfao
Inscrits 504 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 504 100,0
Blancs 2 0,40
Nuls 2 0,40
Exprimés 500 99,21
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 201 40,20
Manuel Valls(PS) 138 27,60
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 78 15,60
François de Rugy(ECO) 36 7,20
Vincent Peillon(PS) 31 6,20
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 11 2,20
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 5 1,00
Indre
Inscrits 212 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 212 100,0
Blancs 1 0,47
Nuls 3 1,42
Exprimés 208 98,11
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 101 48,56
Manuel Valls(PS) 45 21,63
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 30 14,42
François de Rugy(ECO) 17 8,17
Vincent Peillon(PS) 11 5,29
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 1,44
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 1 0,48
La Chapelle-des-Marais
Inscrits 147 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 147 100,0
Blancs 0 0,00
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 147 100,0
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 49 33,33
Benoît Hamon(PS) 47 31,97
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 32 21,77
François de Rugy(ECO) 8 5,44
Vincent Peillon(PS) 6 4,08
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 2,04
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 2 1,36
La Chapelle-Heulin
Inscrits 244 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 244 100,0
Blancs 3 1,23
Nuls 1 0,41
Exprimés 240 98,36
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 91 37,92
Manuel Valls(PS) 75 31,25
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 43 17,92
François de Rugy(ECO) 14 5,83
Vincent Peillon(PS) 11 4,58
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 1,25
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 3 1,25
La Haye-Fouassière
Inscrits 341 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 341 100,0
Blancs 2 0,59
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 339 99,41
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 157 46,31
Manuel Valls(PS) 72 21,24
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 54 15,93
François de Rugy(ECO) 28 8,26
Vincent Peillon(PS) 21 6,19
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 5 1,47
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 2 0,59
La Planche
Inscrits 121 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 121 100,0
Blancs 3 2,48
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 118 97,52
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 54 45,76
Manuel Valls(PS) 32 27,12
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 19 16,10
François de Rugy(ECO) 7 5,93
Vincent Peillon(PS) 4 3,39
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 1 0,85
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 1 0,85
Les Sorinières
Inscrits 353 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 353 100,0
Blancs 3 0,85
Nuls 1 0,28
Exprimés 349 98,87
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 114 32,66
Benoît Hamon(PS) 106 30,37
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 54 15,47
Vincent Peillon(PS) 36 10,32
François de Rugy(ECO) 31 8,88
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 7 2,01
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 1 0,29
Loireauxence
Inscrits 173 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 173 100,0
Blancs 0 0,00
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 173 100,0
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 80 46,24
Manuel Valls(PS) 42 24,28
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 22 12,72
François de Rugy(ECO) 13 7,51
Vincent Peillon(PS) 9 5,20
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 6 3,47
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 1 0,58
Montbert
Inscrits 365 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 365 100,0
Blancs 0 0,00
Nuls 5 1,37
Exprimés 360 98,63
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 130 36,11
Manuel Valls(PS) 97 26,94
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 60 16,67
François de Rugy(ECO) 36 10,00
Vincent Peillon(PS) 25 6,94
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 7 1,94
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 5 1,39
Montoir-de-Bretagne
Inscrits 146 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 146 100,0
Blancs 1 0,68
Nuls 2 1,37
Exprimés 143 97,95
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 47 32,87
Benoît Hamon(PS) 42 29,37
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 38 26,57
François de Rugy(ECO) 8 5,59
Vincent Peillon(PS) 7 4,90
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 1 0,70
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00
Nort-sur-Erdre
Inscrits 527 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 527 100,0
Blancs 1 0,19
Nuls 4 0,76
Exprimés 522 99,05
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 225 43,10
Manuel Valls(PS) 135 25,86
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 76 14,56
François de Rugy(ECO) 45 8,62
Vincent Peillon(PS) 28 5,36
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 9 1,72
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 4 0,77
Nozay
Inscrits 215 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 215 100,0
Blancs 2 0,93
Nuls 2 0,93
Exprimés 211 98,14
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 94 44,55
Manuel Valls(PS) 60 28,44
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 26 12,32
François de Rugy(ECO) 13 6,16
Vincent Peillon(PS) 10 4,74
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 4 1,90
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 4 1,90
Oudon
Inscrits 370 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 370 100,0
Blancs 1 0,27
Nuls 4 1,08
Exprimés 365 98,65
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 161 44,11
Manuel Valls(PS) 94 25,75
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 49 13,42
Vincent Peillon(PS) 28 7,67
François de Rugy(ECO) 28 7,67
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 0,82
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 2 0,55
Prinquiau
Inscrits 191 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 191 100,0
Blancs 1 0,52
Nuls 2 1,05
Exprimés 188 98,43
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 64 34,04
Benoît Hamon(PS) 59 31,38
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 40 21,28
Vincent Peillon(PS) 10 5,32
François de Rugy(ECO) 9 4,79
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 4 2,13
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 2 1,06
Saint-Aignan-de-Grandlieu
Inscrits 167 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 167 100,0
Blancs 2 1,20
Nuls 3 1,80
Exprimés 162 97,01
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 50 30,86
Manuel Valls(PS) 48 29,63
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 41 25,31
Vincent Peillon(PS) 13 8,02
François de Rugy(ECO) 9 5,56
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 1 0,62
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00
Saint-André-des-Eaux
Inscrits 191 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 191 100,0
Blancs 2 1,05
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 189 98,95
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 60 31,75
Manuel Valls(PS) 59 31,22
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 39 20,63
Vincent Peillon(PS) 13 6,88
François de Rugy(ECO) 10 5,29
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 5 2,65
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 3 1,59
Saint-Étienne-de-Montluc
Inscrits 427 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 427 100,0
Blancs 4 0,94
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 423 99,06
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 183 43,26
Manuel Valls(PS) 104 24,59
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 59 13,95
François de Rugy(ECO) 38 8,98
Vincent Peillon(PS) 35 8,27
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 2 0,47
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 2 0,47
Saint-Joachim
Inscrits 165 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 165 100,0
Blancs 1 0,61
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 164 99,39
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 54 32,93
Benoît Hamon(PS) 49 29,88
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 34 20,73
François de Rugy(ECO) 16 9,76
Vincent Peillon(PS) 8 4,88
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 1,83
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00
Saint-Malo-de-Guersac
Inscrits 116 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 116 100,0
Blancs 0 0,00
Nuls 2 1,72
Exprimés 114 98,28
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 53 46,49
Manuel Valls(PS) 28 24,56
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 15 13,16
Vincent Peillon(PS) 10 8,77
François de Rugy(ECO) 4 3,51
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 3 2,63
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 1 0,88
Saint-Nazaire ( Partiels )
Inscrits 526 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 526 100,0
Blancs 4 0,76
Nuls 3 0,57
Exprimés 519 98,67
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 217 41,81
Manuel Valls(PS) 162 31,21
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 77 14,84
Vincent Peillon(PS) 28 5,39
François de Rugy(ECO) 22 4,24
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 8 1,54
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 5 0,96
Saint-Vincent-des-Landes
Inscrits 84 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 84 100,0
Blancs 0 0,00
Nuls 2 2,38
Exprimés 82 97,62
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 33 40,24
Manuel Valls(PS) 16 19,51
François de Rugy(ECO) 13 15,85
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 12 14,63
Vincent Peillon(PS) 6 7,32
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 2 2,44
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00
Treillières
Inscrits 387 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 387 100,0
Blancs 3 0,78
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 384 99,22
Liste voix %
Benoît Hamon(PS) 141 36,72
Manuel Valls(PS) 88 22,92
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 70 18,23
François de Rugy(ECO) 51 13,28
Vincent Peillon(PS) 21 5,47
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 10 2,60
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 3 0,78
Trignac
Inscrits 217 %
Abstentions 0 0,00
votants 217 100,0
Blancs 1 0,46
Nuls 0 0,00
Exprimés 216 99,54
Liste voix %
Manuel Valls(PS) 77 35,65
Benoît Hamon(PS) 74 34,26
Arnaud Montebourg(PS) 45 20,83
Vincent Peillon(PS) 10 4,63
François de Rugy(ECO) 6 2,78
Sylvia Pinel(PRG) 4 1,85
Jean-Luc Bennahmias(FD) 0 0,00