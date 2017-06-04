Nantes [PHOTOS] La Fête du vélo au fil de l'Erdre

Cette année, la Fête du Vélo, ce dimanche 4 juin, fait redécouvrir les rives de l'Erdre en proposant aux participants 3 parcours de 45, 30 et 15 kms. Tout au long des sentiers, restauration, animations (telle que les vélos bizarres, démonstation de bike polo ou encore le vélo cargo) sont proposées au public.
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
