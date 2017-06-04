Nantes [PHOTOS] La Fête du vélo au fil de l'Erdre

0 04.06.2017 18:34

Cette année, la Fête du Vélo, ce dimanche 4 juin,  fait redécouvrir les rives de l'Erdre en proposant aux participants 3 parcours de 45, 30 et 15 kms. Tout au long des sentiers, restauration, animations (telle que les vélos bizarres, démonstation de bike polo ou encore le vélo cargo) sont proposées au public.

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

  • Photo Presse Océan : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

 

Connexion utilisateur
Vous pouvez vous connecter avec votre compte facebook.
Vous pouvez vous connecter soit avec votre nom d'utilisateur assigné, soit avec votre adresse e-mail.
Le champ mot de passe est sensible à la casse.