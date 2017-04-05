Nantes [PHOTOS] Le carnaval des enfants

Nantes, malgré les mesures prises en matière de sécurité, de nombreux petits Nantais ont participé au carnaval des enfants qui s'est réuni sur le cours Saint-André puisqu'il ne pouvait défilé dans les rues de la ville

  • Photo PO : Nathalie Bourreau


    Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau

