Nantes. [PHOTOS] Les arts et métiers font leur carnaval

Ce dimanche, les 14 chars, qui rendent hommage aux arts et métiers, ont quitté la place Foch, accompagnés des carnavaliers, musiciens, danseurs. Un nombreux public, muni de confettis, les attendait sur le parcours.
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
DEFILE DU CARNAVAL DE NANTES 2017
DEFILE DU CARNAVAL DE NANTES 2017
