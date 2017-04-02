Nantes [PHOTOS] Les arts et métiers font leur carnaval

 Ce dimanche, les 14 chars, qui rendent hommage aux arts et métiers, ont quitté la place Foch, accompagnés des carnavaliers, musiciens, danseurs. Un nombreux public, muni de confettis, les attendait sur le parcours.

  Photo PO : Nathalie Bourreau


    DEFILE DU CARNAVAL DE NANTES 2017
  Nantes. [PHOTOS] Les arts et métiers font leur carnaval


