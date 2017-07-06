Nantes Performance artistique saisissante dans l'ancienne maison d'arrêt [PHOTOS]

Pick Up Production propose avec Entrez Libre une performance artistique et éphémère dans l'ancien bâtiment du greffe. Un voyage prenant, coloré et saisissant qui mérite le déplacement.
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
-
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau