Nantes [PHOTOS] Retour en images sur le Battle OPsession

0 18.02.2017 19:05

HIP OPsession prend ses quartiers à Nantes. Exposition, concerts, conférences vont se succéder pendant quinze jours. Un des rendez-vous phare a eu lieu ce week end au Lieu Unique avec le Battle OPsession, évènement majeur de la danse hip hop, 200 danseurs se sont défiés afin de  convaincre le jury.

Plus d'info à lire dans Presse Océan ce dimanche 19 février

  • Photo PO : Nathalie Bourreau


