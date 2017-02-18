Nantes [PHOTOS] Retour en images sur le Battle OPsession

HIP OPsession prend ses quartiers à Nantes. Exposition, concerts, conférences vont se succéder pendant quinze jours. Un des rendez-vous phare a eu lieu ce week end au Lieu Unique avec le Battle OPsession, évènement majeur de la danse hip hop, 200 danseurs se sont défiés afin de convaincre le jury.
Plus d'info à lire dans Presse Océan ce dimanche 19 février
Photo Presse-Océan. Nathalie Bourreau
